Wife of Coronavirus patient dies, contact tracing begins in Kwara as UITH suspends Prof. Salami

THE wife of the man, a UK returnee who who died as a result of contracting coronavirus at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) last Thursday, is dead.

She died at about 7pm yesterday according to a source close to the family.

The deceased who tested positive to the coronavirus yesterday had made series of contact with people right after the burial of her late husband in Offa, receiving condolences visitors since last week Friday.

It will be recall that medical personnel, including doctors and nurses also came in contact with the index case have been placed on self-isolation.

Other possible contacts include Professor A.K Salami, a Senior Consultant at UITH, who bathed the deceased and those who followed them for the burial in Offa last Friday.

Considering the exposure of the deceased to many people, more suspected cases of COVID 19 are expected to be identified in Ilorin.

The state capital neither has COVID 19 Isolation centre nor a testing centre.

According to a source who pleaded for anonimity, Offa has in a few days witnessed influx of UK returnees, but the town, about 30 minutes’ drive from Ilorin, has only one isolation centre in Sobi Specialist Hospital and does not have any testing centre.

Meanwhile, the Management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital has approved the suspension of Professor A.K Salami as a Senior Consultant in the hospital.

According to a release signed by the Director of Administration , David Odaibo, on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, the professor was sacked due to what it describe as “unethical conduct in the admission, management and eventual release of the corpse of a suspected Covid-19 patient who died in the hospital on the 3rd of April, 2020.”

The state government has disclosed plan to address a press briefing at 11am on the update.