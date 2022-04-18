24.1 C
Abuja

Cristiano Ronaldo loses newborn baby

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MANCHESTER United football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have lost their newborn baby boy.

The boy was one of the twins put to bed by Georgina. The other twin – a girl – survived.

Cristiano, 37, announced the tragic news in a Twitter post on Monday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he said.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

- Advertisement -

In October 2021, Cristiano revealed the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post that read: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

“Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

The couple then confirmed in December that they had been expecting both a boy and a girl in a gender-reveal video that featured their other children.

Cristiano, who also captains the Portuguese national team, has four children. Alana Martina, his other daughter with girlfriend Georgina, was born in November 2017.

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Buhari 6yrs in Government

As Easter celebrations wind up: Chicken, a luxury, say consumers

JUST recently, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in its Consumer Price Index (CPI)...
News

Police detain ICIR reporter for taking pictures of Chrisland school

A REPORTER of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) Joseph Olaoluwa, was on...
News

AEPB to seal offices, hotels, plazas in FCT over N10 billion utility bills debt

THE Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) says it has concluded plans to seal up...
News

Akeredolu dismisses death rumours, backs wife’s senatorial bid

ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has endorsed the senatorial ambition of his wife, Betty. Betty...
Diaspora News

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of 10-year-old pupil during Dubai games

A NIGERIAN mother has cried out after her 10-year-old daughter who is a pupil...
Advertisement

Most Read

2023: Call your supporters to order, Osinbajo has rights to contest as you –APC...

INVESTIGATION: How corps members falsify medical documents, feign illness to bypass NYSC protocols

Has NFT become a money-making machine for digital artists?

Police commence investigation into alleged rape of Chrisland school pupil

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian Police procures armoured vehicles, other assets

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NDLEA intercepts cocaine consignments at various airports, arrests five alleged traffickers

Nigerian mum, Chrisland Schools clash over alleged rape of 10-year-old pupil during Dubai games

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleAs Easter celebrations wind up: Chicken, a luxury, say consumers

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.