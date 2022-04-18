Cristiano Ronaldo loses newborn baby

— 1 min read

MANCHESTER United football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have lost their newborn baby boy.

The boy was one of the twins put to bed by Georgina. The other twin – a girl – survived.

Cristiano, 37, announced the tragic news in a Twitter post on Monday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” he said.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

In October 2021, Cristiano revealed the pair were expecting twins in an Instagram post that read: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

“Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you.”

The couple then confirmed in December that they had been expecting both a boy and a girl in a gender-reveal video that featured their other children.

Cristiano, who also captains the Portuguese national team, has four children. Alana Martina, his other daughter with girlfriend Georgina, was born in November 2017.