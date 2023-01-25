31.5 C
Abuja

Cultural Survival seeks proposals for Indigenous Community Media Fund

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
cultural survival
cultural survival
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

CULTURAL Survival is accepting applications for the Indigenous Community Media Fund which provides opportunities for Indigenous community radio stations and media outlets to strengthen their broadcast infrastructure and systems while providing training opportunities for their journalists through a participatory and dynamic grants program.

Indigenous community radio stations and other community media outlets and groups may apply for a grant of up to $6,000.

Radio network proposals presented by three or more Indigenous radio stations can apply for funding up to $12,000

All countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa, Canada and the United States; India, Philippines, Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Malaysia are eligible to apply.

The initiative enhances community efforts to establish and ensure the sustainability of Indigenous community-controlled media.

The organiser says past projects that were funded included improvements to internal organisation infrastructure, capacity building, systematization of radio and other community media management experiences, advocacy in national legislation and policies to advocate for access to Indigenous community media, and other innovative strategies that increase political and community impact.

The initiative will highly value the participation and inclusion of women, other genders, and youth as a funding priority for the projects.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for the submission of the application is February 15, 2023. Interested applicants can apply here.

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

National News

Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release not politically motivated – Aide

CHIEF Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor of Anambra State, Christian Aburime, has said...
Education

How lack of ICT integration affects quality education in FCT schools

Although Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has become a relevant part of human life,...
Media News

CJID, CFLI hold conference on media freedom

THE Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in collaboration with the Canadian Funds...
Featured News

Coalition condemns attack on MRA office, demands investigation

THE Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the recent attack...
Business and Economy

Currency Redesign: CBN says no going back on January 31 deadline

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintains there is no going back on its...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Soludo’s call for Kanu’s release not politically motivated – Aide

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.