DataPro marks 30th anniversary with webinar on role of credit rating agencies

DATAPRO Limited, a consulting firm in Nigeria and one of the country’s licensed credit rating agencies, will mark its 30th anniversary with a virtual webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2025.

The event, themed “The Role of Credit Rating Agencies in a Dynamic Global Economy,” will focus on how credit rating institutions can contribute to financial stability and economic development in emerging markets.

A statement signed by the Executive Director Operations of the firm, Oladele Adeoye, disclosed that the keynote address will be delivered by Mahesh Kotecha, a professor and President of the New York-based Structured Credit International Corporation (SCIC) and a respected global authority in financial market development. He is expected to speak on “Leveraging Credit Rating for Economic Growth in Developing Countries.”

He added that a panel session will follow the keynote presentation, featuring prominent industry leaders, including Angela Jide-Jones, CEO of Sewa Capital Limited; Obed Mbuzi, Director at Premier Rating Services; and Vidhyasagar Lingesan, CEO of Care Ratings.

Others on the panel are Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of Sovereign Africa Ratings, and Dauda Sembene, CEO of AfriCatalyst. Adeoye will moderate the discussion.

The event will also feature goodwill messages from key regulators and stakeholders, including Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nigeria; Halima Singateh, Director at SEC, The Gambia; and Bonaventure Okhaimo, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC).

According to DataPro, the virtual event will be streamed live on YouTube and other social media platforms. It will include the cutting of the anniversary cake and the launch of the biography of the company’s founder, Abimbola Adeseyoju.

All registered participants will receive a complimentary copy of the founder’s autobiography and other 30th-anniversary souvenirs.

Founded in 1995, DataPro is Africa’s first compliance consulting company and a licensed Credit Rating Agency (CRA) recognised by the SEC. The company has provided risk management, compliance, and credit rating services to clients across Nigeria’s financial sector.

The organisation describes itself as a technology-driven agency committed to redefining credit rating standards and promoting transparency and accountability in financial reporting.

Registration for the anniversary webinar is free and open to professionals in finance, banking, investment, and regulatory sectors.