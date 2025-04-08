Defunct Diamond Bank founder, Pascal Dozie dies at 85

PASCAL Dozie, the founder of the defunct Diamond Bank Plc and a former chairman of MTN Nigeria, has died

The business leader reportedly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at the age of 85, according to a statement released by his family on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The statement from his son, Uzoma Dozie, who represents the family reads, “With deep sorrow, but with gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of our beloved father, Pascal Gabriel Dozie, on 8th April 2025.

“He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and a man of unwavering Catholic faith. His life was marked by service–to God, his family, and his country.”

Dozie played a critical role in Nigeria’s banking and telecom industries. In 1990, he founded Diamond Bank, which became one of Nigeria’s most respected financial institutions before its eventual merger with Access Bank. He later handed over the management of the bank to his son, Uzoma who was the chief executive officer at the time the bank was merged with Access Bank.

Furthermore, Dozie was instrumental in the launch of MTN Nigeria, serving as its pioneering chairman and playing a key role in the country’s telecommunications revolution.

“He is survived by his loving wife, Chinyere, his children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know him.

“We thank God for the gift of his life and the legacy he leaves behind. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Uzoma stated.

His son said he was born April 9, 1939 in Egbu, Owerri, Imo State and was raised in a Catholic home.