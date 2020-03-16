DEVELOPING STORY: CBN announces six initial policy responses to combat Covid-19 scourge on economy

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced six initial policy measures to contain the impacts of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor, at an ongoing press briefing on Monday said that the apex bank has approved the extension of the moratorium on loans and also reduction of the interest rate.

He also stated that the apex bank is creating N50 billion fund, credit support for the healthcare sector and regulatory forbearance and strengthening of Loan to Deposit Rate (LDR) policy.

Details later….