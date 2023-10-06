DSS arrests UNICAL don accused of harassing students  

THE former Dean of the University of Calabar’s Law Faculty, Cyril Ndifon, has been arrested and detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for allegedly harassing female students.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the don was arrested and detained after refusing to accept repeated invitations from the Service.

According to Afunanya, the Service arrested the embattled don after the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) requested the secret police’s aid to apprehend him.

He also noted that Ndifon’s detention was carried out by a court order authorizing it.

The ICIR reported how the university suspended Ndifon after allegations that he molested his female students.

The institution set up a panel to investigate him.

However, Ndifon denied the allegations and described them as the works of his enemies.

He claimed they were plotted after he emerged as a Dean of the Law Faculty.

He also called the accusations outright lies intended to harm his reputation.