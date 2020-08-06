EDO: 24 hours after impeachment of deputy speaker, hoodlums vandalise assembly complex

A GROUP of hoodlums on Thursday, vandalised the Edo State House of Assembly Complex, removing the roof, and taking down the symbolic legislative mace statue on top of the building.

This happened about 24 hours after members of the Assembly impeached Yekini Idiaye, the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Several video footage show about three men removing the symbolic mace statue mounted on the roof of the state Assembly complex.

Roland Asoro, a member representing Orhionmwon-South constituency, was subsequently appointed as the Deputy speaker of the House.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that policemen took over the complex in order to prevent the event of an attack.

Channels Television reports that dozens of the security officials stormed the complex while patrol vehicles were stationed there.

It was gathered that the police officers were led to the Assembly by Ayoola Ajala, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

However, in a video shared by Channels Television, no security operative was seen as the hoodlums vandalised the complex in broad daylight.

In the video, trucks unloading gravel at the entrance of the Assembly Complex were also captured. The Punch reports that Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, may have ordered the “immediate renovation” of the state House of Assembly.

Obaseki, whose tenure as governor is coming to an end, is seeking reelection on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and is set to contend with Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and other aspirants.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a warning to the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the September 19, governorship election in Edo State, saying the election is “One person, one vote”.