EJN offers 2022 Coastal Resilience Story Grants.

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
1min read

EARTH Journalism Network (EJN) with support from the Kingfisher Foundation, is accepting applications for its 2022 Coastal Resilience Story Grants.

The grant is aimed at exploring coastal resilience issues, including ecosystem rehabilitation, managed retreat, livelihood and food security, shelter and infrastructure, land use and development, among others.

The organisers said they are particularly interested in cross-border collaborations and stories that explore similar efforts and shared solutions including living shorelines, reef and island restoration, and more across regions.

EJN is offering 15 story grants to journalists to cover stories that will also call attention to solutions for coastal issues in their communities.

Journalists residing in coastal countries can apply for grants up to US$1,000 to produce in-depth stories on coastal resilience.

Journalists will receive support from journalist mentors and coastal resilience experts to increase media coverage of this critical issue in their region.

Applicants must submit a story proposal.

Stories can be produced in any language.

However, applicants who intend to write or produce stories in their local language need to also include an English translation.

The deadline for submission of the application is February 17, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

