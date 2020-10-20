EndSARS: IGP deploys anti-riot police across Nigeria to stop violent mob

MOHAMMED Adamu, Inspector-General of Police on Tuesday ordered the immediate deployment of Nigeran anti-riot police unit of the Police Mobile Force to protect lives and property of Nigerians, following the ongoing violence that has characterised the #EndSARS protest.

Adamu said the deployment of the special police unit was to secure critical national infrastructure across the country.

This was disclosed in a press statement titled, ‘Attacks On Police Facilities, Others” signed by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer on behalf of the IGP.

“The IGP has also ordered massive deployment of Police operatives to strengthen the security around Correctional facilities nationwide,” added, Mba a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

He noted that the orders were coming on the heels of increasing attacks including acts of arson and malicious damage to public and private facilities as recorded in some states of the Federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

On Monday, hoodlums attacked police in the Yaba area in Lagos State, destroying police trucks and chased police officers.

It is the second successive day that a police station was set on fire as organisers of the peaceful protests say their protests have been taken over by sponsored thugs.

Also in Edo State, two police stations were attacked by hoodlums who burnt cars and stole police equipment. There were also jailbreaks at two prisons in the state, leading the State Government to declare a curfew.

In Abuja, protesters have accused the police of backing armed thugs who attacked peaceful protesters, leading to the death of three persons and the burning of several cars.

“Consequently, the Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT are to identify and isolate law-breakers from peaceful protesters; immediately arrest and diligently prosecute such perpetrators of violence in their respective Commands, Mba said.

Advertisement

“The Inspector-General of Police calls on members of the public to avail the police with useful information that can lead to the re-arrest of the fleeing inmates, unlawfully released from Correctional facilities.”

He advised parents and guardians “to prevail on their children and wards to steer-clear of acts of violence and criminality as the Force will henceforth exercise the full powers of the law to prevent any further attempt on lives and property of citizens.”