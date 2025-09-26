Ex-Oyo governor Ladoja crowned 44th Olubadan

A FORMER Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja, has been installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland in a colourful traditional ceremony attended by prominent personalities across Nigeria.

The coronation, which took place at the Mapo Hall on Friday, September 26, followed his symbolic adornment with the Akoko leaf at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, and subsequent crowning at the Ose Meji Temple in Ibadan South-East Local Government Area.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde is expected to formally present him with the staff of office.

The new Olubadan ascended the throne after the death of his predecessor, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away on July 7, barely 15 months after becoming the 43rd Olubadan. Following the completion of the 21-day mourning period, the Olubadan-In-Council, led by Balogun Olubadan Oba Tajudeen Ajibola, unanimously nominated Ladoja in August.

The installation ceremony attracted a large turnout of residents and dignitaries, including the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; former Ogun State governor Ibikunle Amosun; former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso; former Osun governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and the Chief Imam of Ibadan.

To ensure order, operatives of the State Security Services (SSS), personnel from the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies provided tight security around the palace and major entry points to the city.

The Olubadan stool is widely revered for its unique succession system, which makes it one of the most organised traditional institutions in Nigeria. The system ensures that ascension to the throne is largely predictable and less contentious compared to other monarchies.

Ladoja, who governed Oyo State between 2003 and 2007, was impeached in January 2006 but reinstated later that year in December. His new role as Olubadan marks a return to prominence in Ibadan, this time in the traditional sphere.