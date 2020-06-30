FACT-CHECK: Viral pictures depicting Anambra communal clash was shot in 2017

ON June 27, a Twitter account holder identified as @OMOIYAWAEC posted three pictures on the social media to depict incident of communal attacks in Anambra State.

The incident was earlier reported in May and published by different media organisations including Punch Newspaper.

The Twitter account has over 12, 200 followers and its tweet on the attacks in Anambra has generated 319 retweets and 296 “likes”.

THE CLAIM

There have been communal clashes in Anambra for months with over 50 people missing, more than 300 farmers injured, and over 6 people dead including a police officer. Why is no one reporting this?

THE FINDINGS

The ICIR subjected the photographs to verification and findings revealed that two of the pictures were as old as 2017, while the third was first published in 2018.

The first picture which shows burnt motorcycle, for instance, has been published 11 times on the Internet and was first shared on March 18, 2017 by news2.onlinenigeria.com.

Moreover, long before the claim was made, the very picture was also published in Vanguard Newspapers online and the Nairaland forum on February 2018.

In fact, Vanguard Newspaper used one of the photographs to illustrate different stories.

The second picture with a burnt vehicle was also published on the internet first on April 2, 2017.

Since then it has been re-used on other news publications on the internet some of which includes Vanguard (November 2018), Tell newspaper (May 2020) and others.

The third picture was that of a fire incident that occurred at Mgbuka Obosi spare parts market in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State. It was reported in January this year.

All the three pictures do not relate to the event to which they are attributed.

VERDICT

The images are a misrepresentation of the event they depict, therefore MISLEADING.