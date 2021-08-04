FactCheckHub set to host masterclass to commemorate 1st anniversary

The masterclass titled “How to identify and debunk misinformation” will take place on Zoom and Facebook on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Registration for the masterclass, which is FREE and open to all, can be done here.

Established in 2020, The FactCheckHub is an initiative of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (The ICIR) to combat misinformation in Nigeria.

Since its launching in August 2020, The FactCheckHub has verified claims across varied subjects in Nigeria and beyond. The Fact-Checks that can be read here are also amplified in multiple languages.

The FactCheckHub is a non-partisan platform for fact-checking with the primary aim of combating misinformation, disinformation, hoaxes and rumours about topical issues including COVID-19, elections, health and governance, among others.

Bamas Victoria, the Editor and Team Lead of The FactCheckHub, said the masterclass’ objective is to empower the participants with basic fact-checking skills.

“In this age, the traditional media no longer have a monopoly of technology for multiplying and distribution of news as was obtainable in the past, this means this hitherto exclusive access has now been extended to anyone with a phone and access to the internet.

“The downside of this development is the infodemic – people are constantly faced with information from multiple sources. And because everyone now has access to share information online, misinformation and disinformation thrive; this has contributed to why ‘fake news’ has become a buzzword and why media and independent fact-checking organisations are springing up to help combat checkmate this trend. “

She added that all hands must be on deck to combat misinformation and ensure only factual information trends, whether online or offline.

“However, this is not enough. All hands need to be on deck in combating misinformation. Therefore, the ability and skills to be able to discern what is factual and what is not is now a necessity for individuals in this global age.”

Opeyemi Kehinde, the Deputy Editor and Amplification Lead and Olugbenga Adanikin, a Researcher, Investigative journalist and Fact-Checker, will host the class.

Interested participants can register here.