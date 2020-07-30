Failure to wear face mask in Ogun attracts 6 months in jail – Abiodun

DAPO Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State has disclosed that failure to wear a facemask in the state would attract a six months imprisonment.

Abiodun said this on Wednesday during his statewide address ahead of the Eid-el Kabir celebrations in the state.

“Wearing of a facemask by every person in the public as part of measures to prevent the rapid spread of Coronavirus pandemic called COVID-19, failure to do so is punishable by up to six months imprisonment under Regulation 8 of the Obligation act and Section 68 of the law,” Abiodun said.

He added that it was worrisome that Ogun State, like the whole country, has witnessed an increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since his last related press briefing.

Abiodun noted that one of the major contentions in public space is the reopening of schools in Nigeria.

He said the State Government has sent available Risk Assessment Forms to private schools to evaluate readiness for the adoption of the Federal Government’s resolve to allow SS3 students to resume on August 4 to prepare for Senior Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

“A mandatory virtual training is also being organised for school staff on decontamination, medical equipment, toilet facilities, the flexibility of closing times, and special requirements for boarding schools,” the governor said.

According to Abiodun, worship centres in the state would open tentatively on Friday, August 14 provided the centres adhere to agreed guidelines.

“These are on the use of facemasks and hand sanitizers; distancing; and provision of medical, toilet and hygiene facilities including Veronica buckets,” Abiodun stated.

He further listed conditions for worship centres in the state some of which includes performing ablutions at home, provision of isolation rooms, adequate medical support for sick persons, and reduction in duration of services among others.

Abiodun also listed prohibition of handshakes, hugs and air conditioners in all centres and constant sensitisation on the dangers, preventive measures in sermons as part of conditions for the reopening of worship centres in the state.