Fake army colonel nabbed over ₦1.37m job scam

THE Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man who impersonated a senior military officer and allegedly swindled victims of more than ₦1.3 million in a fake job scheme.

In a statement released by the command on Sunday, 14 September, and shared on its social media handle, it said operatives detained one Abdullahi Saliu, who had been posing as a Nigerian Army colonel while lodging at Top Quality Hotel.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Ayanlade Olushola, said the suspect tricked two women, Oshoade Janet and Daisi Remilekun Joy, into parting with money on the false promise of helping their sons secure jobs in the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Saliu obtained the sum of one million, three hundred and seventy-seven thousand naira (₦1,377,000), which he subsequently converted to his personal use. Investigations further revealed that the suspect’s operations cut across state lines, with victims traced to Edo, Delta, Kogi, and Ondo states.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“He has long been on the command’s list as a notorious job racketeer, known for impersonating senior officers of different security agencies,” the statement added.

The police stated that the fake officer not only claimed to be an army colonel but also posed as a naval officer, senior immigration officer, and customs officer at different times, all in an attempt to swindle unsuspecting people out of their money.

He further disclosed that the suspect has already been arraigned at Magistrate Court 1 in Ondo State for prosecution, while adding that the arrest was among several fraud-related cases it had successfully uncovered in recent times.

“The command seizes this opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to protecting the lives, property, and interests of all residents, while ensuring that fraudsters and criminally minded elements are brought to justice,” Olushola said.