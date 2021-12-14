32.6 C
Abuja

Fani-Kayode in court for fake medical report

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Fani-Kayode
Former minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode

Related

1min read

NIGERIA’S former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged to court over an alleged fake medical report.

KEEP READING

EFCC questions Fani-Kayode on forgery allegation, releases him on bail

Fani-Kayode lied, did not play any role in my defection to APC -Umahi

Spotlighting Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s popular anti-vaccination champion who later took the jab

Fani-Kayode under fresh EFCC probe over forgery allegation

The controversial embattled chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

The ICIR understands that the said medical report was issued by one Ogieva Oziegbe to Fani-Kayode, who is standing trial bordering on corruption and money laundering.

- Advertisement -

The case was ongoing as at the time of filling this report.

Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Mother of chief of staff to Kogi governor kidnapped

UNKNOWN gunmen, on Monday evening, stormed the residence of the mother of Chief of...
National News

Senate President wants more money for NASS, says N13m allowance too poor

DESPITE mounting concerns over the rising cost of governance amid poor revenue generation in...
News

Fani-Kayode in court for fake medical report

NIGERIA'S former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged to court over an alleged...
News

NNPC’s operating revenue, expenditure drop to N1.62trn in June – Report 

NIGERIAN National Petroleuum Company, NNPC, Limited said its operating revenue and the expenditure has...
Business and Economy

Flight cancellations loom as Emirates abandons Nigeria-Dubai bound travellers

SEVERAL flights to Dubai have been cancelled following the diplomatic row between Nigeria and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNNPC’s operating revenue, expenditure drop to N1.62trn in June – Report 
Next articleSenate President wants more money for NASS, says N13m allowance too poor

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.