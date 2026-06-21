Fathers’ Day: Foundation urges government to create ministry for men’s affairs

A MENTAL health advocate organisation, the Life Abuse Foundation (LAAF), has called on tiers of government in Nigeria to create a ministry that will promote men’s affairs, including their health.

Underscoring the psychological weight that modern men carry, LAAF’s executive director, Halima Layeni, said a severe mental health crisis, driven by relentless societal pressures and economic challenges, was quietly ravaging Nigerian fathers.

Layeni made the call and observation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to commemorate 2026 Fathers’ Day.

NAN reports that the 2026 Father’s Day is commemorated on Sunday, June 21. It is an annual observance marked on the third Sunday of June.

She presented a grim overview of key issues confronting men across the country, including underemployment, financial inadequacy, and alarming rates of unreported domestic violence against men.

To cushion this crisis, Layeni advocated for the urgent establishment of a Federal Ministry of Men Affairs to ensure men receive the structural protection and psychological support necessary for their well-being.

“The establishment of the Ministry of Men Affairs is of immense importance. The ministry will provide focused attention on men’s unique issues, improve health outcomes through targeted campaigns, and create economic opportunities that enhance stability and reduce poverty among men,” she said.

Corroborating the advocate’s position, a civil servant, Ferdinand Okoji, noted that the pressure to fulfill traditional roles as primary providers without receiving corresponding domestic appreciation induced severe psychological stress in men.

“Fathers toil day and night to ensure they put food on the table, take care of the family, provide, and make sure that everybody is happy. However, most women take it for granted.

“This comes with a lot of stress on men trying to meet up with daily obligations,” Okoji stated.

He added that instead of finding their homes to be peaceful sanctuaries to unwind from economic anxieties, many men faced hostile and cold environments.

“When these men come back home, instead of their wives to calm the stress level the men have gone through, they put more fire. It is unfortunate, and the challenge continues as the economic situation of the country continues to batter men,” he stated.

Also contributing, a 60-year-old father, Papa Ejima, decried how macro-economic hardships like inflation, unemployment, terrorism, and kidnapping directly impacted paternal mental well-being, especially when children project societal failures to their fathers.

Ejima lamented that the current hardship had triggered a massive youth migration (japa) wave, leaving aging parents, especially fathers isolated and anxious about their future care.

According to him, the mothers would usually join their children especially when it was time for ‘omugwo’.

“I have a daughter that graduated from the university two years ago and she has not been employed.

“Each day, my daughter puts the blame on me because of the hardship in the land, demanding that she wants to migrate to another country to secure a job.

“So, the challenge now is, who will take care of me at old age if all of them decide to travel out of the country or out of my base in search of greener pastures?” he asked. (NAN)