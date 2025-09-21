back to top

FG probes mysterious flesh-eating disease in Adamawa

Health and Environment
Adamawa State map
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
THE Federal Government has launched laboratory tests to identify the cause of a mysterious flesh-eating disease that has claimed seven lives in Malabu, Adamawa State.

The Acting National Coordinator of the National Tuberculosis, Buruli Ulcer, and Leprosy Control Programme, Adesigbin Olufemi, revealed this on Sunday.

Olufemi explained that the disease typically starts as a boil, which later ruptures and gradually consumes the flesh, in some cases extending to damage the underlying bones.

He said that while the exact cause remained unknown, Buruli Ulcer was suspected.

“This tropical disease is still under investigation for confirmation,” he said.

The coordinator said that as of September 10, a total of 67 cases had been confirmed, with eight patients receiving surgical care at Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola..

He explained that “Buruli Ulcer is caused by Mycobacterium ulcerans, a bacterium typically found in swampy areas and stagnant riverine ecosystems.

“Up till now, nobody is sure exactly how it is transmitted. Some theories suggest insects like water fleas or mosquitoes may inoculate individuals when they bite,” Olufemi added.

He commended the swift response of the Adamawa State Government, supported by federal agencies and the non-governmental partner, REDAID, which arrived at the scene on September 14.

He explained that patients with mild symptoms were receiving care at local health centres, while severe cases needing surgery were referred to specialised hospitals.

Olufemi stressed the importance of public awareness, noting that some residents initially attributed the disease to witchcraft, which caused delays in accessing proper treatment.


     

     

    “One of the things that is very important, and that’s what we are doing, is to continue to create awareness,” he said, urging residents to seek medical care early.

    He pointed out that Malabu is a remote community about two hours from Yola, with poor road access that hinders rapid medical response.

    Olufemi emphasised that ensuring long-term health security goes beyond medical care, requiring access to clean water and better sanitation in rural communities.

    “People will not need to go to those rivers to fetch water if they have pipe-borne or borehole water around them. That way, they are less exposed,” he explained.

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

