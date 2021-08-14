FG repatriates 22 relatives of suspected ex-ISIS members, 79 others from Libya

Head of Media and Public Relations (NIDCOM) Abdur-Rahman Balogun said the evacuees arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja at 10:15pm local time on Friday, August 13.

The 22 persons, including children, are said to be part of 101 stranded Nigerians repatriated to the country and were received by officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NIDCOM, the Nigeria Immigration Service, among other relevant agencies.

“All evacuees came with Negative PCR test for Covid- 19 and landed at exactly 10.15 pm at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport GAT wing, aboard Airforce C130,” Balogun said.

