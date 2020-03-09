Ganduje appoints Aminu Ado Bayero as 15th Emir of Kano

KANO State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano few hours after Muhammad Sanusi was dethroned.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji disclosed this on Monday saying that his appointment was in line with the provision of Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019.

He explained that Section 11 (1) of the Law empowers the governor to appointment Aminu Ado Bayero son of late Emir Abdullahi Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano.”

Prior to his appointment, three prospective candidates were nominated for the position of which Bayero emerged as top on the list.

It will be recalled that Sanusi who was until Monday morning was the 14th Emir of Kano before he was dethroned by Ganduje over disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The SSG noted that Sanusi was in total disrespect to lawful instructions from the Office of the State Governor and other lawful authorities, including his persistent refusal to attend official meetings and programmes organized by the government without any lawful justification which amount to total insubordination.

Until his elevation as Emir of Kano, Bayero was the Emir of Bichi, one of the four newly created emirates, and a Mass Communication degree holder from Bayero University, Kano.

He was also a former Danmajen Kano, Dan Buran, Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida and Wamban Kano, and was later appointed emir of Bichi after the creation of Karaye, Gaya, Rano and Bichi Emirates by the present administration.