Grief as Lagos Magistrate collapses, dies after returning from Jerusalem pilgrimage

A LAGOS magistrate, Olasanmi Ogunkanmi, 58, has collapsed and died hours after returning from a holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

According to reports, the magistrate, who was also a pastor, slumped and died the night after returning from the three-week trip to the Holy Land.

Ogunkanmi had just returned with the first batch of Lagos pilgrims before his sudden death on January 1, 2025. The news of his death became public on Friday, January 17.

According to reports, the late magistrate who worked at Ikeja Magistrate Court returned home full of joy and satisfaction, only to pass away suddenly.

A staff member at Ikeja Magistrate was quoted as saying that he will be remembered as a kind and humble person who excelled in his role.

However, there are conflicting reports on the circumstances of his death; while some say he slumped and died, others claim he died peacefully in his sleep.

Meanwhile, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, NCPC, Stephen Adegbite, has visited the widow of the late magistrate at their Lagos home to offer condolences.

Adegbite expressed heartfelt sympathy with the young widow over the sudden, shocking demise of Ogunkanmi.

He said that it was not an accident that the late magistrate died the night he returned from performing the holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem and that the occurrence made his death providential

The late magistrate’s funeral is scheduled to take place in Lagos on February 7, 2025, with a service of songs slated to be held a day earlier.

Recall that in October 2024, the death of a retired judge of the High Court of Lagos State, Beatrice Adesuwa Oke-Lawal, was announced.

The news of her passing was contained in a press statement that said the court would not sit as a mark of honour for late deceased judge.