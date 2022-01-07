Herders attack Ondo community, kill three, burn down properties

— 1 min read

Herdsmen killed three persons during an unprovoked attack at Molege community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The assailants also burnt down properties worth millions of naira during the attack, which happened on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said trouble started when the residents of the community resisted the herders from grazing cattle on their farmlands.

“The herdsmen in their large number attacked the community in evening and killed three people. Some hours after, in the night, they burnt down houses in the community,” an eyewitness was quoted to have said.

The incident was confirmed by the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps.

He said that the herdsmen also attacked his men while on their way to restore calm to the community.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village. On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly opened fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting at people,” he said.

He urged some of the fleeing residents of the community to return to their homes, saying calm had returned to the affected areas.

Adeleye also said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the culprits.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Comand Funmilayo Odunlami said that the state commissioner paid a visit to the community on Friday for on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused in the area.

He said Police operatives had been deployed to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.

He also assured residents of the state of adequate protection by the police.