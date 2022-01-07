34.1 C
Abuja

Herders attack Ondo community, kill three, burn down properties

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Fulani herdsman
File Photo: Fulani herdsman

Related

1min read

Herdsmen killed three persons during an unprovoked attack at Molege community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The assailants also burnt down properties worth millions of naira during the attack, which happened on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses said trouble started when the residents of the community resisted the herders from grazing cattle on their farmlands.

“The herdsmen in their large number attacked the community in evening and killed three people. Some hours after, in the night, they burnt down houses in the community,” an eyewitness was quoted to have said.

The incident was confirmed by the Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps.

He said that the herdsmen also attacked his men while on their way to restore calm to the community.

“We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village. On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly opened fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting at people,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He urged some of the fleeing residents of the community to return to their homes, saying calm had returned to the affected areas.

Adeleye also said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the culprits.

While confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Comand Funmilayo Odunlami said that the state commissioner paid a visit to the community on Friday for on-the-spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage caused in the area.

He said Police operatives had been deployed to the community to ensure the protection of lives and property in the area.

He also assured residents of the state of adequate protection by the police.

Reporter at | Website

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Herders attack Ondo community, kill three, burn down properties

Herdsmen killed three persons during an unprovoked attack at Molege community in Ose Local...
News

Buhari was pressured to run for presidency –Garba Shehu

SENIOR Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu says Muhammadu...
Big Investigation

 Investigation: Air Force officer in baby trafficking scandal

Nnam Joy (Ginika) has failed in her bid to sell her newborn child.  She was...
Elections

Jonathan’s 2023 presidential election campaign poster appears

A 2023 presidential election campaign poster of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan appeared online...
National News

Port gridlock: Customs promises to make scanners operational to ease cargo clearance

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it is working on making scanners operational in...
Advertisement

Most Read

Jonathan’s 2023 presidential election campaign poster appears

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

South African Police confirm death of three Nigerians

Sabon Gari: Despite FG’s multi-billion investment on solar project, SMEs spend over N36m yearly...

FG introduces sugar tax on non- alcoholic beverages

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Magodo crisis: Lagos govt to provide Shangisha landlords with 549 plots of land

Maiduguri: Troubled city in darkness (Part one)

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari was pressured to run for presidency –Garba Shehu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.