“I will be back to office soon”- Abba Kyari tells Nigerians

DAYS after contracting the deadly novel coronavirus, Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, has assured Nigerians that he will soon resume to his duty post.

The ICIR earlier reported how the chief of staff to the president tested positive to the deadly virus.

He reportedly contracted the disease after his recent visit to Germany on an official assignment

As at the time of filling this report, Abba kyari is expecd to have been transferred to Lagos for additional tests and observations.

In a statement signed by Kyari himself, the CoS noted that he has made his “own care arrangements to avoid further burdening the public health system, which faces so many pressures.”

Kyari said he has not experienced the common symptoms of the deadly virus, despite being positive.

This condition allows him to work from home, he said, and promising to resume work in a few days.

“I have not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with this new virus, and have been working from home. I hope to be back at my desk very soon.”

He also praised the health workers fighting to end the pandemic in Nigeria.

“I want to thank all our fantastic, talented and brave healthcare professionals, working across the country in such a difficult time; all the good Samaritans looking out for the most vulnerable in our communities; the key workers that will keep our country going through this; friends and family and often strangers, who have sent me such warm wishes and displayed such generosity of spirit.”

Since the announcement that Kyari tested positive to the coronavirus, reports have circulated widely in the Nigerian media that the chief of staff has been flown abroad to receive medical attention at Wellington hospital in London, United Kingdom, despite the presidential directive on the close of the international and domestic airports.

This report has been debunked by the presidency.

Notwithstanding, the illness of Kyari has created tension among Nigerians who believe other occupants of Aso Villa might have contracted the disease that has killed several thousands across the world.