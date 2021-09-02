ICIR Editor, 19 others selected for Al Academy programme

The Academy is a 6-week online programme that starts in September 2021 and, in its first pilot edition.

It is designed by the JournalismAI team at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and powered by the Google News Initiative.

Participants according to the London School of Economics and Political Science will learn from industry-leading experts working at the intersection of journalism and AI. Many of them lead AI projects within their news organisations.

Participants were picked from 16 different countries, including Nigeria, Lebanon, Denmark, Kenya, Turkey, and Spain. They work for investigative journalism organisations, newspapers, news podcasts, financial news outlets, and other types of news organisations.

JournalismAI in announcing the selected participants said that the academy will offer FREE online programme that offers a deep-dive into the potential of artificial intelligence to journalists and media professionals from small newsrooms.

The programme hopes to help small and digital-native news organisations leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence.

The programme combines a series of masterclasses given by experts working at the intersection of journalism and artificial intelligence with opportunities for discussion among participants.

- Advertisement -

In addition to that, participants will be guided through the development of shared resources that can support their organisations’ AI-adoption journey during and after the programme.

The Director of Polis and JournalismAI, Charlie Beckett said the programme aim to give insights and information to augment selected participants work with AI tools and systems.

He said, “Around the world, we are seeing an exciting growth of smaller, often specialist news organisations doing journalism in different ways for more diverse audiences.

But there’s a real risk that they don’t benefit from the economic and editorial gains to be had through deploying AI technologies because they lack the knowledge or resources of bigger newsrooms.”

“The participants are all from innovative and committed news organisations, and we hope the Academy will give them the insights and information to augment their work with AI tools and systems.”

Meet the participants of the 2021 AI Academy for Small Newsrooms:

Author

- Advertisement -



Blessing Otoibhi