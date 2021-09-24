Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Journalism Masterclass Masterclass Olayinka Sanusi September 24, 2021 Related Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Linkedin Telegram Pinterest ReddIt Print LINE Viber This Content Is Only For SubscribersTo unlock this content enter your email to get access.Subscribe to unlockYour email address is 100% safe from spam!I consent to processing of my data according to Terms of Use & Privacy Policy Olayinka Sanusi Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Linkedin Telegram Pinterest ReddIt Print LINE Viber If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation Advertisement LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. Support the ICIRWe need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Donate Recent MasterclassSeptember 24, 2021Journalism Masterclass NewsSeptember 24, 2021ICFJ, ICIR organise webinar on social media regulation Sept 29THE International Centre for Journalists (ICFJ), in collaboration with The International Centre for Investigative... NewsSeptember 23, 2021Police arrest three bandits behind the kidnap of Kaduna Baptist school studentsNIGERIAN Police Force (NPF) said operatives have arrested three suspected bandits responsible for kidnapping... NewsSeptember 23, 2021DHQ reacts to viral video of NYSC member assaulted by soldier, vows to deal with erring officerTHE Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has reacted to viral footage showing a female soldier assaulting... Featured NewsSeptember 23, 2021Fashola proposes ‘maintenance economy’, renovation of 25 federal secretariatsTHE Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday, proposed a new idea... Advertisement Most Read Economy Dashboard Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans Spotlighting Femi Fani-Kayode, Nigeria’s popular anti-vaccination champion who later took the jab Debunking the claim that heat kills COVID-19 in Nigeria Advertisement Subscribe to our newsletterSubscribe Advertisement Previous articleICFJ, ICIR organise webinar on social media regulation Sept 29