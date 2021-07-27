We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SUNDAY Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been remanded in detention pending the conclusion of criminal investigation against him by the Cour D’Appel De Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

Igboho’s lawyer Hounvenou Raphael revealed this during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Tuesday.

According to Raphael, his client was being accused by the court of associating with criminals since he didn’t enter the country using the right channel.

He said Igboho would remain in custody as prosecutors in the case would determine whether he violated any of the country’s immigration laws.

While stating that Igboho could spend two to three weeks in detention pending investigation, Raphael added that the Nigerian government was not responsible for the new development.

The lawyer stressed that there were no other charges against him other than the allegation of criminal association.

Igboho, who had been declared wanted by the State Security Service (SSS), was arrested alongside Rope, his wife, in Cotonou by Benin Republic’s security forces while trying to flee to Germany on Monday.

The ICIR had earlier reported that the Beninese court ruled on Thursday that Igboho’s wife, Ropo, should be released unconditionally as there were no charges against her.