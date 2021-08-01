IGP recommends immediate suspension of Kyari over US indictment

INSPECTOR-GENERAL of Police Usman Baba has recommended an immediate suspension of a Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari over indictment by the United States.

The Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba disclosed in a statement on Sunday in Abuja that the recommendation of suspension was contained in the IGP’s letter to the Police Service Commission dated 31st July 2021.

Baba said the suspension was pending the outcome of an ongoing internal disciplinary process of the Police force.

The statement read that the Special Investigation Panel (SIP) looking into Kyari’s allegation consisted of four Senior Police Officers and headed by Deputy Inspector General Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

“The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter,” the statement read in part.

Mba said the IGP also reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe and the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.

The IGP also noted that the suspension was also expected to create an enabling environment for the NPF Special Investigation Panel to investigate the ‘weighty allegations against Kyari’ without interference.

However, the IGP noted that the suspension was without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence favouring the officer.

Baba’s recommendation is subject to the approval of the PSC that holds power to promote, suspend or dismiss any officer of the Nigeria Police Force except the IGP.

The ICIR had reported that in the investigation of the alleged fraudulent charges against Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi, Kyari was alleged to have received money from the suspect.

According to a 69-page document sighted by The ICIR, the payment was for two different transactions paid into GT Bank and Zenith Bank accounts, presumed to facilitate the arrest of Vincent Chibuzo, an accomplice of Hushpuppi.

The FBI prosecutor further alleged that Hushpuppi was determined to pay Kyari to have Chibuzor jailed in Nigeria.

The prosecutor also provided an affidavit where Kyari indicated interest to share an account detail, and six minutes later, he provided a Zenith bank account to Hushpuppi.

A judge in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Otis Wright, on July 26 issued a warrant for the arrest of Kyari over his involvement in Hushpuppi’s fraudulent activities.