I’m a refuge in govt house – Ex-NDDC boss Joi Nunieh cries out

JOI Nunieh, embattled former interim Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), on Thursday, cried out over perceived victimisation, disclosing that she is now a refuge in Rivers State government house.

According to Nunieh, during the early hours of Thursday, some policemen laid siege on her residence in an attempt to abduct her. Nunieh disclosed that her premises was trespassed by the officers who showed up without an arrest warrant.

The former NDDC MD escaped following a rescue mission by Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor, who showed up at Nunieh’s residence in the morning, following reports that she had been forced to remain indoors by a team of policemen, allegedly working on orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Nunieh was scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to probe discrepancies in the commission.

The Senate and House of Representatives in early May 2020 resolved to probe the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC following misappropriation of N40 billion within three months.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a speedy investigation into the NDDC corruption scandal.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, noting that President Buhari is aware of the drama within the commission. According to Shehu, the president is determined to uncover the issues hindering the development of the Niger Delta.

“President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its peoples in spite of enormous national resources voted year after year for this singular purpose,” the statement said.