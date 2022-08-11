[INDEPTH] Seven Nigerian artistes that turned up late for their shows

THE lackadaisical attitude of some Nigerian artistes in honouring contracts to perform at live shows has become a matter of serious debate globally.

The trending issue of Daniel Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, stage name Kizz Daniel, has once again brought such an attitude to the fore. The police in Tanzania had arrested Kizz Daniel, whose hit song, Buga, has been ruling the airwaves, for failing to perform in the country on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at a show for which he had been paid. The promoter of the concert, Steven Uwah, a Nigerian based in Turkey, claimed he had paid Kizz Daniel $60,000 for the show.

Lamenting on an Instagram live session of Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, on Monday night, Uwah said he had spent heavily on organising the show, and fans had bought tickets and tables as high as $2000 to $10,000 to grace it.

The artiste actually flew in on time for the show but refused to perform allegedly because the airline that brought him did not bring his luggage, which included a bag in which was a particular gold chain he maintained he must wear on stage while performing.

Uwah said, “Kizz Daniel said the airline didn’t bring his luggage and that he had his gold chain there. He had one gold chain on his neck but he wanted everything. Harmonize (the stylist) came with different clothes but Kizz Daniel wouldn’t budge. I spent nothing less than $300,000 on that show. The highest table was $10,000.

“I paid this guy $60,000 to perform on my show. I had an event app that I wanted to launch with Kizz Daniel. I begged this guy to save my life and career, but he insisted he would not perform without the gold chain.”

An expensive show marred by losses.

Uwah was all agony telling Daddy Freeze how he was swimming in losses after irate fans damaged items in Tanzania.

He said, “The whole venue was damaged. The fridge from Pepsi was destroyed. Martel also gave us a lot for this sponsorship. I didn’t owe him (Kizz Daniel), I brought three designers. I tried to save the situation.”

Uwah said the show had some Tanzania bigwigs in attendance, adding that the country had hoped to host the singer three days more if the event was successful.

“He has to pay damages and perform free for the country and leave. My reputation is at stake; nobody has ever done this to me. Why are you coming here after paying you big money, only to destroy my reputation?

“He has nothing to say and he was only begging that we should do the show on Monday night, but that is a work day, no one would show up. We need to do a free show to gain our reputation back,” the promoter concluded.

Disappointing fans a fashion with Nigerian artistes?

In August 2019, Kizz Daniel had been caught in a similar hole when he insisted he would not perform at a concert in Montreal, Canada, saying the organisers reneged on paying him in full ahead of the show.

And just last month, on July 7, 2022, he had arrived late at a show at Silver Spring, Maryland, United States, keeping fans waiting for four hours. He later arrived on stage and gave a 20-minute performance, which infuriated the crowd.

In a trending video, the fans were seen screaming for a refund, throwing cups, tissues and other objects at the singer as he performed some of his songs.

The Buga crooner would later go on to apologise to the crowd in a lengthy Instagram post. His excuse was that his passport was withheld at the US consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show, which caused his previously booked flights to be cancelled.

He wrote, “DMV, thank you for showing up last night and sincere apologies for all that happened. For some reasons, my passport was withheld at the US Consulate in Nigeria until the day of the show and previously booked flights had to be cancelled. Same reason I rescheduled the New York show.

“Just for the love and respect I have for you and my craft, I got on the next available flight to New York the second I had my passport thinking I could still make it cuz I just don’t want to cancel another date. I booked a PJ to DMV from New York to make the journey faster but, unfortunately, it didn’t work.

“I went straight to the venue from the airport. We could have moved the show but my team and I believed we could meet up. The performance would have been longer also if the venue had allowed.”

Singer and songwriter, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, failed on December 9, 2018 to show up on time for her ‘Simi Live In Lagos’ event. The programme was billed for 6pm but eventually kicked off a few minutes to 10pm. The Simi, who is wife to another artiste, Adekunle Gold, later climbed the stage by 10.30pm to apologise to aggrieved fans.

On December 26, 2018, Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, arrived seven hours late to his concert at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The concert was billed to start at 7pm, but the Afrobeats singer showed up at 2am.

This led Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, to describe the artiste as “disrespectful.”

Doyle tweeted, “Don’t matter how much I love the music, when you say 7pm and you don’t show till 2am the next morning, it kills the vibe and is just plain disrespectful. #BurnaLive.”

Hiphop star, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has quite some reputation in coming late to shows he is billed to perform.

On December 24, 2017, ‘Wizkid The Concert,’ was supposed to begin by 9pm, on Christmas day eve. But the Grammy award winner did not come on stage until midnight. Comedian Bovi Ugboma had to apologise on behalf of the organisers for the lateness, cracking jokes to diffuse the tension.

By the time Wizkid came on stage, the sitting arrangement had been disrupted, almost creating a stampede.

Wizkid’s ‘Live in Concert’ show in Abuja on December 17, 2021 was also another late night performance. The show was billed for 4pm but ended up starting at 3am.

It did not end there. The March 24-26, 2022 Afro Nation Music Festival in Puerto Rico featured another late performance from Wizkid. The organisers, AfroNation US, took to their official IG page to apologize for Wizkid being late. Wizkid later showed up five hours late, citing flight delays as his excuse.

Fast rising singer, Daniel Benson, popularly known as BNXN, also ran into some problems in 2021 with show promoters in Lagos.

BNXN

It was reported that the ‘Feeling’ crooner was billed to perform at a show in Lagos on December 26, 2021. He was expected to arrive at the venue at 7pm on the chosen date but did not arrive at the paid gig until 4am on December 27.

His car tyres were deflated after the show promoters demanded a refund, which he vehemently refused to give them

Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has not exempted herself from the lateness vice. Tems was late for her show in Lagos slated for December 26, 2021. It was expected to begin at 8pm, but the singer was still allegedly stuck in traffic at past 1am the following day.

Similarly, Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, known as Peruzzi, a singer signed under Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) also defaulted to perform on January 5, 2019 at a reunion party organised by the Afe Babalola University, (ABUAD) Alumni.

The ‘Somebody Baby’ singer was contracted for N600,000 for the event but refused to make a refund of his appearance fee to the alumni, despite failing to show up.

A letter signed by the alumni body’s legal adviser, Olajide Omosebi, directed the music star to return the money and to pay an extra N400,000 as a form of compensation within seven days of receipt of the letter.

Peruzzi never acknowledged the letter nor offered any apology.

A similar situation occurred on December 29, 2021 when he failed to show up after N4.5 million was paid to him for an event in Enugu. The show promoter said he saw him at another event the next day, December 30 at Cubana Enugu.

The singer fired back that he had flu and could not appear on the show.

Just recently, the same artiste was slammed a lawsuit for failing to perform at a wedding slated for July 23, 2022 at E3 Event and Banquet Hall, KM. 1, Uyo Bassey Way, Uyo, Akwa lbom State.

The singer was paid N3 million in two instalments for the job. The client, Udomah Daniel Idoteyin, through his lawyer, Ademola Adefolaju, demanded refunds for the breach of contract.

According to a letter dated August 4, 2022 titled, ‘Breach of Contract And Obtaining By False Pre­tence The Sum of N3,000,00,00 With Sundry Expenses From Mr Udomah Daniel Idoteyin,’ the lawyer revealed that a of sum N3.67 million was expended on the show, inclusive of artiste fees, hotel and flights reservation.

Nigerian indigenous rappers, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, also known as Phyno, and Olamide Adedeji, simply known as Olamide, were absent from a Culture Tour in Canada on November 24, 2017 despite being the headliners.

The duo, however, apologised in a statement for missing the event, stating that they had a fallout with event promoter, Prince George Entertainment, when he breached an earlier agreement.

The statement read, “We humbly apologise to our fans who bought tickets for The Culture Tour in Canada. Olamide and Phyno love and adore their fans and did everything within their power to ensure they perform at the event.

“However, the promoter, Prince George Entertainment, defaulted on our agreement. It was announced at the venue during the show that Phyno was sick and he couldn’t perform, which is a lie. Phyno wasn’t sick and was/is in good health.

“Olamide and Phyno met up with all obligations to make the event a success and were present in Canada ready to perform, but the promoter Prince George Entertainment refused to honour our agreement.”

Entertainment journalist and deputy online editor, Daily Trust newspapers, Ademola Olonilua, made a defence for artistes, saying that logistics needed to be put in place for their shows to avoid disappointments.

Olonilua said, “The promoters must provide transportation. If it’s out of the country, there must be connecting flights. Also, a private jet should be provided when necessary. The likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Davido can frequent shows because there is a provision of a jet to take them around. If Kizz Daniel has taken a private jet, all this would not have happened.”

Pulse music editor, Motolani Alake, posited that Nigerian artistes are the cause of late shows and they continually disrespect their audience.

Alake said, “Nigerian artistes are the ones that started this thing. If they respected their fans, they would be getting to shows on time. They put a show to start by 8pm and that artiste is stuck in traffic by 12pm. How does that make sense? If you really cared you will sleep at the venue or in a hotel close to that place.

“These guys don’t care and they are narcissists. They also don’t start the show if the audience seats are not full. Plus, they believe that shows must run till daybreak if it is a successful show.”

Mohammed Alfa, a show promoter on the Daddy Freeze Instagram Live video, said promoters’ goals should be geared towards having a successful show against all odds.

Alfa said, “A promoter should be able to withstand challenges and be ready for anything. I am not saying Kizz Daniel is 100 per cent correct. What we don’t expect from the artistes usually happens. Save your face and the fans. Do what they call damage control.”

However, Olonilua was not convinced. He argued that many artistes like to get away with what they want, while disregarding the emotion of fans and the interest of promoters by not paying attention to time.

A lawyer based in Kwara, Omole Isaac, said that legal implications for arresting an artiste who failed to honour a contractual obligation could be dependent on the laws of the land. Nonetheless, he noted that Kizz Daniel’s case had both civil and criminal elements.

“For a contract to be valid, there must exist four principal things: The parties, offer, acceptance and consideration. If all these things are present, a contract is said to be valid,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kizz Daniel has given his word he would do the concert in Tanzania on Friday, August 12. At a press conference on Tuesday night streamed on the show promoter’s Instagram page, #str8upvibes_, he explained his side of the story, apologised and promised a free show for Friday.

He said, “This Friday, a free show by the way, I will be partnering with Straight Up Vibes to make that happen. I must apologise to the fans. None of this was intentional.”