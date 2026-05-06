INEC resumes voter registration nationwide May 11

THE INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed May 11, 2026, for the restart of voter enrollment across Nigeria, marking the last stage of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise scheduled to end on July 10.

The update was shared on Tuesday in a statement by the commission’s head of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, as activities gradually build toward the 2027 general elections.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to inform the general public that the current nationwide Continuous Voter Registration exercise will resume for its third and final phase on Monday, 11th May 2026,” the statement read in part.

The electoral body noted that the earlier phase was put on hold on April 17 to allow for proper review and correction of the voters’ list after it had been published for verification.

Nigerians who recently turned 18 and those who were unable to register previously have been encouraged to make use of the fresh opportunity.

INEC also urged already registered voters who need to make changes to their records to act within this period. This includes people who want to move their registration to a new location, replace missing or damaged Permanent Voter Cards, or fix errors in their personal information.

The commission advised such individuals to access its online portal or visit INEC state and local government area offices nationwide more information on the exercise.

In addition, it disclosed plans to open the voter register again for public verification later in July as part of its transparency process.

The commission expressed confidence in its level of preparedness for the 2027 elections. It also called on Nigerians to take part actively in strengthening the electoral system.

The announcement comes after the conclusion of the second phase of the exercise, during which a total of 3,748,704 registrations were successfully processed nationwide through both digital pre-enrolment and physical capture.