INVESTIGATION: Horror in Southern Kaduna: Untold Story of Endless Massacre, Plunder by Suspected Fulani Militia (Part III)

Harajatu David, 45, said she was sleeping in the house with her three children at Chibob, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area on July 10, when sounds of gunshots started blasting at about 12 am.



It was rumoured that the town would be attacked by herdsmen, but nobody believed it because Chibob and the neighboring villages never had any misunderstanding with the Fulanis, so the people thought.



Harajatu, who spoke to our reporter at the IDP camp in Zonkwa, said she lost her husband to an undisclosed sickness in 2018 soon after giving birth to her last child and has been battling to bring up her kids.



But on July 10, her world came apart when bloodthirsty herders woke her community up at midnight and pitilessly butchered men, women and children.



"We were informed that Fulani herdsmen were planning to attack our village but we didn't believe the story," she said.



"Be at about 12.am on July 10, we heard heavy gunshots and we thought our neighbourhood vigilante were responsible for the shooting.



"It was, however, when we heard the shooters yelling, 'Allahu akba' that I understood it was the Fulani herdsmen and I fled from the house with my children.



"Not realising what to do, we rushed to my neighbor's home. However, we discovered they had fled and in disarray, we ran back home and took cover inside the kitchen.



"My children asked whether the shooters were coming to kill us and I assured them God will protect us just as we heard people shouting and begging for their lives.



"It was then I told my children we need to flee from the village. I realized we would be killed if we wasted more time but I didn't have a clue on how we were going to escape," she said, shaking.



As they headed out to the open with her baby tied to her back and the two others coming behind her, she said flickers of light from flying bullets were seen all over the place.



While running towards a hilly part of the village, she said they saw many houses on fire and met other villagers trying to run away but the situation turned out to be more dreadful when the shooters spotted them and gave chase.



Continuing, she recounted her dreadful experience:



"By then we were so confused and started running in different directions and I was separated from my two children. My heart sank yet I was unable to return to search for them.



"I kept running with the child on my back until I got to the river bank and I braved myself to cross it. I had no choice.



"Near the bank, the river wasn't deep and the wave wasn't fast but as I moved towards the center, the water got deeper and the wave was so quick it seemed I would drown with my child.



"I cried but couldn't open my mouth so I wouldn't swallow water. Aside from the sky, everything around me was dark and the water was so cold and frightful. I prayed to God to spare my life and that of my child as the water got deeper and faster.



"I wanted to go back but the idea of the killers in the village wouldn't let me. I lost control and went under the river and my child held me firmly as I battled up once more.



"The water had gotten to my neck and my infant pulled up so her face might be out of water while she held firmly to me.



"Out of nowhere, I slipped and went under the water the second time and I battled with all my energy to come out. My child was still on my back.



"I cried alone inside the water as the waves and shrubs tore my clothes to pieces. At the point when I thought I was out of risk and moving toward the bank on the opposite side, the waves pulled me under the water again and I took a few gulps and breathed in so much water.



"I battled the waves with everything left in me and discovered my legs slipping deeper inside the water. When my legs hit the ground, the wave took me up again and I found myself at the bank of the river but my baby was no longer on my back.



"I looked for her and called her name but I was unable to find her. It was so dark and I didn't have the faintest idea what to do. It was so difficult for me.



"I believed I ought to have died with my child as I stood by the river bank crying all alone. I thought of my other two children and I cried more. It was the sound of gunshots near the opposite side of the river that shocked me back to life and I began running," she said wailing softly.



Harajatu said she walked practically naked for more than 30 minutes before she got to Yagbak village.



On arriving at the village, she knocked on the door of an unknown family and they opened, took her in and gave her clothes to cover her nakedness.



The widow said she cried all night not just for her baby who drowned in the river but also for the other two who ran away when they fled Chibob.



"God answered my prayer and I found my two kids who separated from me when we fled in the night. They were fleeing with different villagers, who later brought them to the ECWA camp in Zonkwa town.



"It was when I got to the camp that I discovered them among other children who had escaped the attack in Chibob. However, we have not found the body of my baby fourteen days after I lost her in the river. We have looked all over the place yet her body has not been found," she mourned.

