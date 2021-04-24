ISWAP attacks Geidam, distributes pamphlets to residents

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) attacked residents of Geidam, one of the major towns in Yobe State, on Friday, hoisting flags and distributing pamphlets to woo the residents.

Geidam is the hometown of acting Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police Force Baba Alkali.

The Premium Times had earlier reported how three customs officers were abducted during the attack.

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists’ presence was noticed in the town on Saturday, where they distributed pamphlets, inviting the residents to join them.

The terrorists, in the pamphlet written in Hausa, explained their ideology, saying that they would not kill Muslims who were not fighting them, adding that they were happy to accept anyone willing to repent and join them.

They also allegedly destroyed an Airtel station, some government buildings and burnt vehicles in the town.

Nigerian Army claimed victory on the terrorists

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army, in a statement on their verified Twitter and Facebook page on Saturday evening, claimed victory on the terrorists.

The Army said they had recovered gun truck, assorted weapons and inflicted heavy casualty on the ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists that stormed Geidam.

“Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) currently conducting Operation Tura Takaibango inflicted heavy casualty on Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Terrorists in Geidam the Headquarters of Geidam LGA of Yobe State.”

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Ibrahim Attahiru congratulated the Theatre Commander and troops of OPLD, including the Air Component for the feat.

The COAS restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army under his leadership towards ending terrorism and all violent crimes in the North-East and other parts of the country.

