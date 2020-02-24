JAMB registers 1.9m candidates for 2020 UTME, surpasses 2018 record

AT the close of registration for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation (UTME), a total of 1,949,983 candidates registered for the annual matriculation examination.

The figure was over one hundred thousand higher than the total number of candidates registered in 2019 when 1.8 candidates were registered.

The registration for this year’s examination held between January 13 and 17 February, 2020.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Bord (JAMB) disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released on Monday.

It also stated that a total 160,640 candidates registered for Direct Entry.

According to Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson of JAMB, the current figure of registered candidates is the highest number of registration done in the history of the board.

The JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede had in December 2019 announced that the board had fixed the date for the commencement of 2020 UTME to hold between 14 March to 14 April 2020.

A total of 155,156 candidates participated in the mock examination which held across 667 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in the country.