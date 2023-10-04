JUST IN: el-Rufai’s replacement Balarabe faints during ministerial screening

The Ministerial nominee from Kaduna state, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who is the replacement for the former governor of Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai, collapsed this afternoon during the ministerial screening.
President Tinubu Ahmad had earlier sent Balarabe and others as minister nominees to the senate. Read “Tinubu replaces el-Rufai with Balarabe Abbas“
Details soon.
Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.
She is on Twitter with the handle @BamasVictoria and email : vbamas@icirnigeria.org