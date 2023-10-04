JUST IN: el-Rufai’s replacement Balarabe faints during ministerial screening

L-R: Balarabe and el-Rufai
BAMAS Victoria
The Ministerial nominee from Kaduna state, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, who is the replacement for the former governor of Kaduna Nasir el-Rufai, collapsed this afternoon during the ministerial screening.

President Tinubu Ahmad had earlier sent Balarabe and others as minister nominees to the senate. Read “Tinubu replaces el-Rufai with Balarabe Abbas

Details soon.

Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.

She is on Twitter with the handle @BamasVictoria and email : vbamas@icirnigeria.org

