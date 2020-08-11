JUST IN: NECO releases 2020 examination timetable

THE National Examinations Council (NECO) on Tuesday released the timetable and guidelines for the conduct of its 2020 examinations for Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination for students in exit class.

Professor Godswill Obioma, Registrar of NECO who announced the release of the timetable at a press briefing at the Council’s Headquarters in Minna, Niger State capital, tagged the event, “Making the Conduct Of Public Examinations Work in the COVID-19 Era.”

According to Obioma, NECO SSCE would begin on October 5 and end on November 18.2020.

He added that NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will hold between Monday August 24 and September 4, while the National Common Entrance Examination for Junior Secondary School into the Federal Unity Colleges would hold on October 17.

This came two weeks after the Federal Government released a comprehensive schedule for various national examinations for exit classes including Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 and Senior Secondary School (SSS) 3.

