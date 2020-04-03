JUST IN: Ondo records first confirmed case of coronavirus

ROTIMI Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has announced that the state has recorded the first confirmed case of coronavirus.

“We have just received confirmation of our first positive #COVIDー19 case in Ondo State this evening,” Akeredolu wrote in a Twitter message on Friday evening.

“The infected person is currently under isolation and will be monitored. We have activated all necessary protocol to locate all contacts and will be working closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,” he added.

According to Akeredolu who did not disclose the identity of the patient and his traveling history, “the infected is in very stable condition and we ask for calm from all in Ondo State.”

“We are on top of this and ask that our citizens continue to follow all preventive measures to ensure they remain safe.”

The governor had on April 1, ordered the immediate closure of our borders with the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and in particular Elefon, Ondo State coastal boundary with Ogun State.

This, he explained was in response to the trend in the number of cases around Ondo State.