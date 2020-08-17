JUST: International flights resume August 29 in Abuja, Lagos airports

HADI Sirika, Minister of Aviation says Nigeria will resume international flights on August 29 starting with Abuja and Lagos international airports.

Sirika made this announcement on Monday on his official Twitter handle, adding that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption. Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience,” he wrote.