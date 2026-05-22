Lawmaker representing Kano governor’s constituency defects to NDC after losing APC primary

THE lawmaker representing Gwale Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, Abdulmajid Umar, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The politician was received on Thursday in Abuja by former Kano State governor and prominent NDC figure, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Abuja.

Umar represents Governor Abba Yusuf’s Gwale Local Government Area. He moved into the NDC together with former Gwale LGA Vice Chairman, Kabiru Auwal.

News of the development was shared by Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, through a Facebook post released on Thursday.

Hassan wrote, “Today, (Thursday, 21st May 2026), His Excellency, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, welcomed Hon. Abdulmajid Isa Umar Mai Rigar Fata, member representing Gwale Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly, following his defection from the APC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), at his residence in Maitama, Abuja.

“Also received were Hon. Kabiru Sani Auwal Obi, former Vice Chairman of Gwale Local Government, and Mal. Mahadi Isa Umar, who joined the party alongside him.”

Kwankwaso reportedly described the arrival of the new members in the NDC as a positive addition to the party’s support base in Kano.

The assembly member first secured his seat in 2023 through the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before later aligning with the APC alongside the governor who defected with many of his cabinet members.

The switch in party loyalty occurred hours after a Federal High Court decision created room for politicians planning to seek alternative political platforms ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking after the ruling, ADC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the judgment might encourage many politicians to leave the APC.

“The decision of the court on these issues, including those that directly contradict the Constitution, is therefore a welcome vindication of our position,” the party said.

According to the ADC, the ruling removed barriers affecting politicians who intended to contest elections under different parties, adding that it would encourage freedom of association.

“We believed at the time that that particular restriction was designed to prevent people from leaving the ruling party, APC. Now that the court has ruled against it, we are sure that, in the coming days, we will witness a mass exodus from the ruling party,” the statement added.