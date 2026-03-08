IWD: Leaders push for greater opportunities, representation for women

AS THE world commemorates International Women’s Day in 2026, some Nigerian public figures have urged stronger support for women through policies, resources, and leadership opportunities.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said putting more resources into women’s development is important for building a society where growth benefits everyone.

The global event, observed every March 8, is being marked this year with themes including “Give To Gain” and “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls,” drawing attention to the need for women to have better access to education, funding, and leadership spaces.

In his message for the occasion, Kalu said the focus of this year’s celebration reflects a widely recognised fact that when women are given opportunities, entire communities benefit.

He explained that countries tend to see improvements in their economies, governance, and social systems when women are equipped with the support needed to succeed.

Kalu also pointed to his efforts in the legislature aimed at promoting gender balance in governance. He mentioned the Special Seats for Women Bill, which he co-sponsored with other lawmakers to help increase the number of women involved in political leadership and decision-making in Nigeria.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing women to strategic roles in government and introducing measures designed to advance women’s welfare.

According to him, these steps reflect movement toward a governing system that values the abilities and contributions of women.

Kalu said lawmakers would continue to back initiatives and reforms that advance equal opportunities, expand women’s participation in public life, and tackle obstacles that prevent them from fully taking part in political and economic activities.

He also encouraged collaboration among government bodies, businesses, and civil society groups to ensure that efforts aimed at supporting women lead to visible improvements in society.

A former senator who represented Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo, appealed to women in Ogun State to stand behind her ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

Obasanjo, the daughter of former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo, made the call in a message marking International Women’s Day. She described the theme, “Rights, Justice, Action for All Women and Girls” as a reminder that meaningful change must go beyond statements.

She encouraged women across the state to unite in pushing for stronger female presence in leadership and governance.

“Fellow Ogun women, today we join millions around the world to celebrate International Women’s Day. This year’s theme is a powerful call to move beyond promises and toward results,” she said.

The former commissioner for health noted that although many countries have adopted policies meant to safeguard women, such as equal pay frameworks and anti-discrimination rules, the outcomes often fall short of expectations.

She said fairness should be evident in women’s everyday experiences.

“Justice is what happens when a woman can walk into a courtroom, a boardroom, or a doctor’s office and be seen as a whole and equal human being,” she said, stressing that meaningful change requires deliberate action.

Obasanjo added that taking action involves confronting social biases and investing in the health, safety, and well-being of women and girls.

She dismissed the belief that women are often unsupportive of one another, expressing confidence that women would rally behind her political ambition.

“I do not share the belief that women are women’s greatest enemies. I believe women are my greatest supporters,” she said.

5he Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said his administration would continue programmes that support women and help them play active roles in development.

In his message to mark the day, the governor described women as essential contributors to national growth and emphasised the importance of expanding their access to opportunities and support systems.

He said the annual celebration provides a moment not only to acknowledge women’s achievements but also to consider the difficulties many of them still face.

Yahaya also pointed out that his administration has prioritised inclusiveness by appointing women to important roles within the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

“These efforts demonstrate our firm belief in gender mainstreaming and our resolve to empower women as critical stakeholders in governance and development,” the governor said.

He urged women in the state to remain determined and continue applying their skills and abilities toward the advancement of society.