Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first female to declare interest in 2023 presidency

— 2 mins read

KHADIJAH Okunnu-Lamidi has declared her interest in contesting for president of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

She was motivated to contest for presidency because of her desire to rekindle hope and make Nigeria work for all Nigerians, she said.

She declared her interest in the 2023 presidential elections in January 2021.

Speaking at a media conference held in Lagos, she disclosed that her motivation in vying for presidency stems from her desire to make Nigeria work for its diverse populace while also harnessing the undoubted power of its teeming youths.

While noting that 2023 was a defining moment for the country, Okunnu-Lamidi restated her confidence in playing a leading role in writing a new history and restoring hope for Nigeria.

Here are some things about the first female aspirant to declare for the Presidency in 2023.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Biography

- Advertisement -

Khadijah, 38 years old, is from Lagos State. She is a media personality and married to Adeshola Lamidi.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is the daughter of former Federal Works Commissioner, late Lateef Olufemi Okunnu.

She was born in Lagos into a wealthy family with a legacy of public service. Her friends call her ‘Kol Nigeria.’

She is the only child of her parents but has both maternal and paternal step-siblings.

Educational Background

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi attended the University of Lagos Staff School & Childville School Yaba for her primary education (1986-1994) before proceeding to Atlantic Hall School Maryland for her secondary education (1994-2000)

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management (Hons) from the University of Bolton RAK Campus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a Master’s degree in Strategic Project Management (SPM) from the prestigious Heriot-Watt University, Dubai.

She moved back to Lagos to undergo the mandatory NYSC programme, where she taught Physics and Chemistry at a Lagos State government school.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi’s Parents

- Advertisement -

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi’s father is Lateef Olufemi Okunnu (SAN), a Nigerian lawyer and former pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Femi Okunnu is President of Isale-Eko Descendants Union and an elder statesman. He is a former federal commissioner of works & housing (1967-74), with record groundbreaking infrastructural developments and many more to his credit.

Her mother, Arinola Omololu, is a businesswoman of Ago-Owu pedigree. Khadijah hails from a long line of professionals, technocrats and intelligentsia.

CAREER

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is the founder of Slice Media Solutions. She got her first job at age 16 at The Motherless Babies Home Lekki, where she was introduced to community influencing.

She worked at the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) for four years before delving into entrepreneurship. Khadijah is the founder & CEO of Slice Media Solutions, an advertising agency.

- Advertisement -

She is the first female to be featured as a cover story in Out-Of-Home Magazine in Nigeria. She has also been featured as one of the Top 50 Women in Marketing & Communication in Nigeria. She is a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON),

She is known for her gender balance and youth development advocacy. She is the brain behind some social impact initiatives such as – Water Relief Nigeria, Help Our Youth (HOY), To Better Nigeria & Project: Bridge the Gap.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi Personal Life

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is married to Adeshola Lamidi, a financial analyst & risk management professional and they are blessed with children.

The media personality said: “I believe in the possibilities Nigeria holds; that is why I have taken this first step, not because there are no fears, but the will to bring about the Nigeria we all wish, hope and believe we can make a reality together.”

Khadijah is the first female to show interest in becoming the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Nigerians on Twitter have praised her courage.