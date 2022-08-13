24.1 C
Abuja

Military airstrikes kill scores of bandits in Kaduna

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Troops of Nigerian Army
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

AIRSTRIKES by military men of the Operation Forest Sanity have killed scores of bandits at three different enclaves in the Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State.

The troops reportedly neutralised scores of terrorists this weekend in the Chikun Local Government area of Kaduna State and recovered arms and motorcycles.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said the security forces recorded significant success in ongoing operations against the terrorists.

“Scores of bandits were neutralised by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun local government area.

“This was conveyed by the security agencies in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government,” Aruwan said.

According to the feedback, troops of Operation Forest Sanity, supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force, conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

“After a fierce firefight, scores of terrorists were confirmed neutralised as the military forces prevailed.

- Advertisement -

“Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralised bandits,” the commissioner added.

He said the Kaduna State Government expressed excitement at the feedback and praised the troops for their tenacity in this significant victory against the enemy forces.

He assured the residents that the troops would continue clearance operations in the general area and other identified areas of interest across the state.

The government urged residents to volunteer useful information on the activities or movements of terrorists to security agencies.

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Taraba: 16 persons killed, many others abducted in fresh bandits attack

Bandits have reportedly attacked some communities in Taraba State, killing no fewer than 16...
Int'l Affairs

Why FG cannot intervene in Ekweremadu’s alleged organ harvest case – Malami

THE Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has explained...
News

GIFT Nigeria calls for speedy amendment of FRA bill

THE Growth Initiative for Fiscal Transparency (Gift Nigeria) has called for the immediate passage...
Elections

Igini retires from INEC, recounts ordeals while in service

THE Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom...
Featured News

Police dismiss officer for checking commuter’s phone

The Nigeria Police have dismissed a corporal attached to the Dolphin Divisional Police Headquarters,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTaraba: 16 persons killed, many others abducted in fresh bandits attack

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.