Misleading post circulates that Trump revoked 80,000 Nigerian visas

News
Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore under the 2.0 Generic Creative Commons license
Fatimah QUADRI
A claim that Donald Trump has revoked 80,000 visas, all belonging to Nigerians, has surfaced online.

The claim was made in an X post by a user @MasterBolaji on the app.

The post read:  BREAKING: Donald Trump revokes 80,000 Visas all belonging to Nigerians

Since the claim was posted on Friday, November 7, 2025, it has garnered over 500,000 views, 3,800 likes, 1,000 reposts, and 1,400 comments.

CLAIM

Donald Trump revokes 80,000 visas, all belonging to Nigerians 

THE FINDINGS 

Findings by The FactCheckHub indicate that the claim is MISLEADING! 

Screenshot of the claim; Insert MISLEADING Verdict
A check on the keywords “Trump 80,000 Visas” brought out news-related searches from both international and local media outlets, indicating that the revoked visas affected Nigerians as well as nationals from other countries.

In a report published on November 6, 2025, Fox News stated that the U.S. Department of State had withdrawn the visas of more than 80,000 individuals as part of a broad immigration enforcement initiative launched in January under President Donald Trump’s administration. Those affected included both Nigerians and foreign nationals from other countries.

Similarly, Reuters confirmed that the revocation applied to citizens of multiple countries, including Nigeria, and linked the action to various offences such as driving under the influence, assault, and theft.

Several other local media organisations also reported the development, such as The Cable and BusinessDay, as seen here and here.

THE VERDICT

The claim that Donald Trump has revoked 80,000 visas belonging to Nigerians is misleading; other nationals were also included in the visa revocation.

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

