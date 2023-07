MONGABAY is hosting a webinar themed ‘How to Cover Planetary Boundaries’ as part of its series for journalists.

Media reporters can register for a free live-stream webinar on how to cover or report on the environment.

The 75-minute webinar will be live-streamed on Mongabay’s YouTube Channel, Twitter, and LinkedIn. The event will be held on July 27, 2023.

Interested individuals can register here.