MTN Nigeria keeps mum as data prices increase hit customers

MTN Nigeria has kept silent on inquiries following the reflection of data price increase, which appears to be above the 50 per cent recommended by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Following the demand for tariff hikes by the telecommunications companies (Telcos), the NCC had agreed that Internet data and other related charges be increased by 50 per cent.

The Telcos had demanded a 100 per cent increment, citing prevailing economic and market conditions.

When contacted, the investor relations contact person at MTN Nigeria, Chimaobi Nwaokoma, did not pick up.

“Sorry, I can’t talk right now,” he responded.

Also, the head of corporation communications, Funso Aina, did not respond to calls, WhatsApp, or text messages sent on the matter.

However, on Monday, February 10, MTN Nigeria raised the prices of its internet plans to implement the tariff increase approved by the NCC in January, although checks shows that some of the increase are above 50 per cent.

The revised prices check by The ICIR includes a 1.8GB monthly plan for N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan priced at 1,000.

The 20GB plan has been adjusted to N7,500, up from N5,500, while the 15GB plan now costs N6,500, a rise from N4,500.


     

     

    Larger bundles have seen more significant increases, with the 90-day 1.5TB plan jumping from N150,000 to N240,000 and the 600GB 90-day plan increasing from N75,000 to N120,000.

    Also, the 15GB Weekly Plan from the e-shop which was N2,000 is now N6,000.

    The 15GB weekly plan, which was N2,000 as of February 7, is now N6,000 on the e-shop when checked on February 11.

    Some plans remain unchanged, for instance, the 2.5GB daily plan at N600 has not been affected.

    The ICIR further observed that the MTN *121# platform for the purchase of smart data has not been connecting.

