My boss is dead, Ajimobi’s aide, Bolaji Tunji confirms

ABIOLA Ajimobi, the immediate past governor of Oyo State has died at the age of 70, Tunji Bolaji, his media aide confirmed.



Bolaji on Thursday confirmed Ajimobi’s death to The ICIR in a telephone conversation.

“Abiola Ajimobi, the former governor of Oyo state is dead,” Tunji said.

Ajimobi was last week rumoured to have died after he was placed on life support machine at First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos. He had slipped into coma following Coronavirus complications’

Ajimobi was the governor of Oyo State from 2011 to 2019, and was named the Acting National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress last week but never resumed.