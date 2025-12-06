NAF pilots escaped death as fighter jet crash in Niger

TWO Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots narrowly escaped death on Saturday after safely ejecting from their aircraft following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at the NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

The pilots were reported to have steered the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting, a move that prevented possible civilian casualties.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the jet developed an emergency shortly after take-off, prompting the pilots to respond swiftly and calmly.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection,” he said.

Ejodame said the crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation at a NAF medical facility.

He added that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which averted loss of life.

“He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident,” he said.

Ejodame assured the public of NAF’s continued commitment to safety and professionalism.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” he said.