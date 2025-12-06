back to top

NAF pilots escaped death as fighter jet crash in Niger

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Nigerian air strikes hit terrorist enclaves in 2 states
File photo: NAF aircraft
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

TWO Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots narrowly escaped death on Saturday after safely ejecting from their aircraft following an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at the NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

The pilots were reported to have steered the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting, a move that prevented possible civilian casualties.

NAF spokesperson Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the jet developed an emergency shortly after take-off, prompting the pilots to respond swiftly and calmly.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection,” he said.

Ejodame said the crew is currently undergoing routine medical evaluation at a NAF medical facility.

He added that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the pilots for their courage, discipline and sound judgement, which averted loss of life.

“He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident,” he said.

Ejodame assured the public of NAF’s continued commitment to safety and professionalism.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” he said.

Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

CLICK HERE

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
-Advertisement-

Recent

- Advertisement