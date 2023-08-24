NBS releases conflicting unemployment rate figures

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), has given conflicting figures on the unemployment rate in Nigeria. In its highlight of the latest report, the organisation said the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.1, translating to 8.2 million Nigerians who are unemployed based on the estimated 200 million population.

The report, covering the fourth quarter of 2022, revealed that 5.3 per cent of the population, equivalent to 10.6 million Nigerians, were unemployed during that period. The data showed a significant drop by over two million.

Unemployment rate by NBS

However, the Bureau disclosed another figure totally deviating from the unemployment statistics highlighted on the summary page of its report. It reported that 4.1 per cent, estimated to 8.2 million, are unemployed for the fourth quarter of 2022 while in Q1 2023, 3.3 per cent, which is 6.6m Nigerians are unemployed.

The ICIR calculated the figures to show the contradiction by adding the labour force, unemployed rate and out-of-labour force.

In its summary page, labour force for Q4 2022 (73.6 per cent) when added to the unemployed rate (5.3 percent) and out of labour (22.3 per cent) amounts to 101.2 per cent.

Similarly, for Q1 2023, when the labor force (76.7 per cent), the unemployed rate (4.1 per cent ), and those out of the labor force (21.1 per cent) are added, the sum equals 100.9%.

While in another sheet, the NBS data for Q4 2022’s Labour force (73.6 per cent), unemployed (4.1 per cent) and out of labour (22.3) sum equals 100 per cent.

In the case of Q1 2023, when we add the labor force rate (76.7 per cent), a 3.3% unemployed rate, and the out-of-labour force rate (20.1 per cent), the sum reaches 100.1 per cent.

Although the report shows that the rate of employment and out of labour force are correct in the two sheets, the given figures for the unemployed rate are inconsistent. This inconsistency poses a challenge for journalists and other individuals to reference.

153 million Nigerians are employed…

Based on the employment rate for Q1 2023, as highlighted by the Bureau, about 153 million Nigerians are employed. This shows that most people were engaged in some jobs for at least one hour in a week for pay or profit.

The data also show a significant increase to that of the fourth quarter of 2022 as 73.6 per cent of that age bracket work for at least one hour in a week.

The report also showed that about one-third of employed individuals, 36.4 per cent in Q4 2022 and 33.2 per cent in Q1 2023, worked fewer than 40 hours per week during both quarters. This trend was particularly prevalent among women, individuals with lower educational attainment, younger age groups, and residents of rural areas.

This marks a significant decrease in joblessness within the country compared to the from 2020.

In 2021, The ICIR reports that NBS in its report titled ‘Labour Force Statistics, Unemployment and Underemployment-Q4 2020,’ stated that 33.3 per cent of the current population of Nigeria is unemployed, meaning that one in three Nigerians was without a job.

According to the NBS, the 33.3 per cent is a 23 per cent increase from the 27.1 per cent rate recorded in the second quarter of 2020 (Q2) 2020.

Underemployment rate declined from 28.6 per cent in Q2 2020 to 22. 8 per cent in Q4 2020.

Although Nigeria has a huge population of young people between the age of 15-34 years, the data revealed that the unemployment rate within this age group rose to 42.5 per cent in Q4 of 2020, from 34.9 per cent in Q2 2020.

Underemployment for young Nigerians declined to 21.0 per cent in Q4 of 2020, from 28.2 per cent recorded in Q2 of 2020.

NBS data showed that during Q4 2020, 46.49 million Nigerians were with jobs, with 30.57 million fully employed and 15.915 million underemployed (working 20-29 hours per week).

Tinubu’s promise on job creation

Tinubu, had in different reports, promised to create meaningful opportunities for youths to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

In his inaugural promises, he reiterated that his administration would create one million jobs through the digital economy for the teeming youths in Nigeria.

He said, “My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy,”

“My administration must create meaningful opportunities for our youth. We shall honour our campaign commitment of one million new jobs in the digital economy.

“Our government also shall work with the National Assembly to fashion an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity bill. This bill will give our administration the policy space to embark on labour-intensive infrastructural improvements, encourage light industry and provide improved social services for the poor, elderly and vulnerable.”

