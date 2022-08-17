NDLEA arrests Abuja businessman over online sale of illicit drugs

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a businessman for selling illicit and controlled drugs on the popular e-commerce platform, Jiji. ng.

The businessman, Chibuike Orakwe, is the MD/CEO of Marvelrock Pharmaceuticals and Stores Limited.

According to a statement released by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the suspect, a University of Abuja Business Administration graduate, registered the pharmaceutical company on 16th December 2014 with the certificate and support of a licensed pharmacist, who opted out of the deal in 2017.

“The suspect continued running the business and enrolled it on Jiji.ng platform in 2019. He, however, came under NDLEA’s radar in October 2021 when he advertised many pharmaceutical products such as Tramadol, Ketamine Hydrochloride injection, and Hypnox flunitrazepam tablets, among others, on the Jiji.ng online marketplace.

“Between 26th October 2021 and 8th August 2022, the team of anti-narcotic officers assigned to investigate Orakwe’s drug business activities was able to establish the suspect was selling Tramadol 225mg and other illicit/controlled drugs through the e-commerce platform.

“As a result, the suspect was arrested with some quantities of Tramadol and Swiphnol brand of Rohypnol on Monday 8th August at a drink joint in Jabi area of Abuja where he had gone to make some supplies of orders made through his online channel on Jiji.ng,” the agency said.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA chairman Mohamed Marwa said the “thorough investigation and process of arresting the businessman” should send a strong message to those hiding behind the Internet to engage in marketing and selling of illicit/controlled drugs that the Agency will get them to face the consequences of their action.