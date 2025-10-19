Ned Nwoko reacts to wife Regina’s outburst, accuses her of drug abuse

BUSINESSMAN and senator representing Delta North, Ned Nwoko, has accused his actress wife, Regina Daniels, of engaging in violent behaviour and substance abuse.

He alleged that her recent actions caused significant damage to his home in his absence.

This came after Daniels shared a video of her in a confrontation in Ned’s home on social media on Saturday, October 18.

In the now viral video, Daniels could be heard saying, “In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing but in my house, I am a queen, … what again! I cannot stand the violence. It’s too much!”

The scene eventually became chaotic, with the actress saying: “Ned sent his thugs.”

Nwoko and Daniels have been married since 2019. Their marriage was a constant subject of discussion by Nigerians due to the age difference between them.

Reacting to his wife’s outburst on his Instagram page in a long post alongside a video of a car windshield allegedly bashed by the actress, Nwoko claimed that Daniels’ alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse had strained their marriage and endangered her well-being.

“Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation programme, or I fear for her life and safety,” he wrote.

Nwoko said he had urged the actress to resume rehabilitation, either in Asokoro, Abuja, or abroad, particularly in Jordan, where she would not have access to drugs.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs. I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence,” Nwoko added.

The politician further accused Daniels of physically assaulting three members of his domestic staff within 48 hours and damaging cars and windows in the family’s residence.

While stressing that the actress had allegedly threatened a resident nurse for exposing her drug abuse, he linked two individuals, identified only as Sammy and Ann, to the alleged supply of drugs to Daniels.

He also claimed that a chaotic scene erupted at home while he was away taking their son, Moon, to the hospital.