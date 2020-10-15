Nigeria Police website suspended, as portal still recognises scraped SARS unit

The official website of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is down and inactive, The ICIR can report.

When The ICIR visited the www.npf.gov.ng, the official website of the Police, it was down and not available.

There are reports of threat by international anonymous hackers that go by the appellation @YourAnonCentral that they have hacked some Nigerian government websites.

Frank Mba, the Police Public Relations Officer was not immediately available for comment. His mobile phone was not available when contacted.

The anonymous organisation had earlier tweeted warning the Nigerian Government to listen to demands made by the #ENDSARS protesters.

The secret group is believed to be a strong supporter of human rights protection with apathy for tyrannical leadership.

It is known for attacking government websites and was responsible for the Egyptian government website attack during the Egyptian revolution.

A report by Aljazeera says the Anons has worked in partnership with other digital platforms to promote free speech in nations where such right is being threatened.

As of 10:11 am when The ICIR initially visited the Police website, it was still active and fully accessible, but the change was noticed almost an hour after.

Meanwhile, an earlier check by The ICIR revealed that the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS) unit scrapped by Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police was still active on the Force’s website.

Twenty four hours after the Adamu’s pronouncement, officers of the force were sighted breaching the IGP’s order.

It was discovered that the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID), headed by Mike Ogbizi, a Deputy Inspector General of Police contains 14 sections in the division.

The SARS unit was number four on the list and it is yet to be removed.

However, as of the time of this report, the website has been pulled down.

The #ENDSARS protest which has lasted almost a week has seen responses from the police authorities and President Mohammadu Buhari who promised a reform of the police.

But the protesters are still on the street demand for more concrete actions by the government to reform the police.